McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after purchasing an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.77. The company had a trading volume of 171,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,150. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.