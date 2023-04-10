McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.24. 2,206,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.