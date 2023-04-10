McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.24. 2,206,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
