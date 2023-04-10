McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,611 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $105.84. 555,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

