McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Boosted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp makes up 1.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of McGrath RentCorp worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.26. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,674. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

