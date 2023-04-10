Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.17. 1,064,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,810. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $295.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.60 and its 200 day moving average is $304.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

