MetaMUI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.83 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $66.83 million and approximately $96,372.39 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

