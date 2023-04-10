Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $265,555.86

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00011513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $55.78 million and $265,555.86 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,193,505 coins and its circulating supply is 17,027,727 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,193,505 with 17,027,727 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.17887158 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $187,622.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.