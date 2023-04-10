Mina Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $642.49 million and $16.12 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,021,071,773 coins and its circulating supply is 881,988,160 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,021,024,252.8400393 with 881,835,657.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72305157 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $16,712,781.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

