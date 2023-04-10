Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Down 5%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 15,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 22,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Further Reading

