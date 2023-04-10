Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $106.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $158.36 or 0.00543277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,149.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00318500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00436865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,264,051 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

