Moneywise Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,781 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 863,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,004. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.