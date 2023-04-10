Moneywise Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,781 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 863,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,004. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.