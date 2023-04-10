Moneywise Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 959,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

