Moneywise Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 112,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $48.69.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.