Moneywise Inc. Sells 27,979 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 176,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 102,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.36. 103,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

