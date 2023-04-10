Moneywise Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 319.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

