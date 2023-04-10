Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 19,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 253,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

