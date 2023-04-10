Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 4.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.48. 151,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $340.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.