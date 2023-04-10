MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.12% of MP Materials worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. 226,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

