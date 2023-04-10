Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.45.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTL. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
MTL stock opened at C$14.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
