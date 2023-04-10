Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTL. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

MTL stock opened at C$14.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.