Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA makes up about 2.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Murphy USA by 251.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUSA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average is $274.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

