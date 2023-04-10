National Bank Financial Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$140.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF remained flat at $93.52 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $95.55.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.
