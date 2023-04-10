Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 35.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Navient by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Navient by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 164,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

