NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.58. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 45,228 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on NEO. Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.
NeoGenomics Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
