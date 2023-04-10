NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.58. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 45,228 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEO. Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,090,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,576,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 184.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,633,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 1,060,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.