Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.