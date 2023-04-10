Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. 2,387,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,740. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

