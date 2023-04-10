Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.43

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

