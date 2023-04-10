NKN (NKN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.57 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. NKN has a market cap of $82.57 million and approximately $98.96 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NKN has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.