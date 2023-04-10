Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CTO Acquires $99,999.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van purchased 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 308,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nogin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 1,481,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Nogin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $230.20.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nogin Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nogin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

