Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.85. The company had a trading volume of 671,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,559. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.47 and its 200 day moving average is $232.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.