Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 229,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 213,519 shares.The stock last traded at $25.34 and had previously closed at $23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $65,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 709,118 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuvalent

(Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.