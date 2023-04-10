Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.56

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 67910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $939.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.