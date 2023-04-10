Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.56

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 67910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $939.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
