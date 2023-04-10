OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Purchases $198,900.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OncoCyte stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
