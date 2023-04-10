OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Purchases $198,900.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OncoCyte Trading Up 14.7 %

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

About OncoCyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

