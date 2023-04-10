Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Cap of $220.81 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $220.81 million and approximately $25.10 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,856.40 or 0.06560040 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

