Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 151.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Opsens Stock Down 0.7 %

OPS traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

