Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Parnassus Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,879,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 56,805 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $971,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market cap of $254.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

