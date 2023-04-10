Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,708. The company has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

