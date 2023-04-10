Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.75 million and $10.54 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,577,665 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.

Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.

Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

