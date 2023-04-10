Parnassus Investments LLC Buys 77,147 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.72% of Micron Technology worth $393,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $63.04. 14,691,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,660,712. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

