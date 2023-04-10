Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,112,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,363,249 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $754,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 94.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 125,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

