Parnassus Investments LLC Has $165.74 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172,334 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of KLA worth $165,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,383,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in KLA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after buying an additional 183,459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

KLAC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.17. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

