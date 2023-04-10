Parnassus Investments LLC Has $92.52 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,466 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $92,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.10. The stock had a trading volume of 223,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $337.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.26.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

