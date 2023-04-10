Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 529,900 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,900 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Cboe Global Markets worth $244,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 538,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.54.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

