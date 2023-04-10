Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

