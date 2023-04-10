Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires 632 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.7% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 246,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

NYSE SPGI traded down $6.63 on Monday, reaching $334.23. 375,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,510. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $412.43. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.