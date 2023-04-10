Peak Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in Ecolab by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.81. 118,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.65.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

