Peak Asset Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.99. 1,033,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,550. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.