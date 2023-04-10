Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
