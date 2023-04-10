Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 989,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

