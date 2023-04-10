Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 114,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 749,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Perion Network Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

