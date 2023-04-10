PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 530,576 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
