PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 530,576 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.75.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

